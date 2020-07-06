Downpours have set off floods that have submerged cars on Cheltenham Avenue in Philadelphia and Bensalem Township, Bucks County, reports the National Weather Service, which has posted a variety of advisories and warnings on both sides of the river.
Bensalem Fire Rescue reported that a tree fell upon a vehicle in the 3200 block of Bristol Road and that the driver had to be extricated.
A a flash flood watch was issued for most of the region until 9 p.m. Monday, and severe thunderstorm warnings were posted from Montgomery and Bucks Counties to the Jersey Shore during the afternoon.
In addition, the government’s Storm Prediction Center has most of eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey and Delaware under a severe-thunderstorm storm watch until 11 p.m.
The weather service also has a “heat advisory” in effect for urbanized areas for heat indexes up to 100, and that is very much related to the thunderstorm threats as the sultry, saturated air is supplying moisture for the rains.
All that heat and humidity also is providing energy for the updrafts that generate strong thunderstorms. Hail and strong winds are possible.
The flood warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m., as the weather service says as much as 1.5 inches had fallen in a 45-minute period starting around 12:20.
The storms are associated with a “cold” front sagging ponderously from the north and isn’t expected to clear the region until sometime Tuesday.
This is not the polar vortex.
Daytime high temperatures are forecast to remain around 90 at least through Sunday, as the region endures its first official heat wave of the reason, although heat indexes are not forecast to broach the danger levels.
This is a developing story and will be updated.