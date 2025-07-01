Philly is under a flood watch today, with downpours and storms expected

The atmosphere is as saturated as it gets in the Philly region — literally at rain forest levels of moisture.

And all indicators suggest that widespread flooding downpours are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has posted a 12-hour flood watch for Philly and the neighboring counties starting at 2 p.m.

“It will be quite the deluge today,” said Mike Gorse, meteorologist with the National Weather. It’s possible that some areas could get up to 4 inches of rain, or about a month’s worth.

Significant rains Monday night and early Tuesday have added more moisture to the equation and increased the overall flood potential. Plus the steamy sunshine is adding an extra jolt of volatility, he said.

A round of “discrete, more scattered” showers will “kind of merge into each other and become one giant blob,” said Gorse.

Some of the storms could be become severe, with gusts up to 60 mph. However, no tornadoes are expected.

What is the likeliest time for flooding rains in Philly?

The first round of showers is expected to break out around 2 p.m., Gorse said, with severe storms possible in the midafternoon.

The heavier rains are likely late in the afternoon into the evening, he said. Some “training,” in which storms converge and wring out their moisture over certain areas, is possible.

The precipitable water levels — an estimate of the amount of rain that would fall if all the water vapor were squeezed out of the atmosphere — are more than two inches throughout the region.

That would rank in the 100th percentile for saturation in this area, Gorse said, and would rival rain forest levels.

“The atmosphere is very juiced,” said Brandon Buckingham, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

When will the storms shut off?

Showers could persist into Wednesday morning, but the flood watch expires at 2 a.m.

The trigger for the would-be downpours is an approaching cold front, as opposed to the more random “air mass” lottery-ball storms that had characterized June, said Buckingham.

In the 30-day period through Sunday, rainfall totals ranged from 35% of normal in Gloucester County to 93% in Chester County, according to the weather service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center.

Rains Monday night also favored areas west of the Delaware River, with 2.28 inches measured at Brandywine Regional Airport.

After the front passes, the July 4th weekend is looking borderline fabulous.

With highs in the 80s, Thursday and Friday the Fourth are expected to be clear days.

In all of June, Philadelphia had exactly one of those.

This story will be updated.