Philly prepares for heatwave as temperatures in the 90s expected to linger through at least Saturday

It’s going to be a scorcher, Philly.

The summer’s first official heat wave is expected to kick off Monday with a high of 90 degrees and will run through at least Saturday, according Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Mount Holly.

Temperatures are expected to rise gradually throughout the week, with the “worst of it” coming Thursday through Saturday, said Johnson.

Temperatures are predicted to kiss 100 degrees on Thursday (the first official day of summer) and Friday, but humidity will likely make it feel much, much hotter.

A heat advisory has been issued for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties through Wednesday, and an excessive heat watch has been extended through Saturday night.

What makes this heat spell particularly interesting, said Johnson, is its persistence: The highs are very high, and the lows — well — aren’t actually low. Monday night’s low will be in the sensible 60s. After that, they will hover in the mid-70s.

“There’s not going to be a lot of relief,” said Johnson. “And it’s pretty early in the season, so people aren’t quite acclimated to the heat.”

The last time temperatures in Philly reached 100 degrees was summer 2012, making this the city’s longest stretch without breaking the triple digits in over a century. Thursday has a chance to break that record, and another: the highest recorded temperature on a June 20 summer solstice in Philly, set at 98 degrees during the Dust Bowl in 1931.

