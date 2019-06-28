The first two days of what were expected to first heat wave of the year were indeed hot, but the humidity was kept in check. That’s about to change.
The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 92 in Philadelphia Friday afternoon, but with dew points rising into the mid and upper 60s, that sticky summer feeling will set in. It will be slightly cooler at the Shore, with a high of 86 expected.
The heat, increasing low level moisture and other atmospheric factor also will combine to provide the ingredients for the the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.
For the second day in a row, officials have issued a code orange air quality alert for the Philadelphia region, from the city’s western and northern suburbs to the Shore.
The alert mean air pollution concentrations could unhealthy for sensitive groups, including childrenm the elderly and .people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases. Those folks are urged to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. The warning is likely to extend into the weekend.
The first heat wave of the year will become official once the temperature hits 90, expected between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Philadelphia.
Saturday is expected to the last day with 90-plus degree high — 94 is the forecast for Philadelphia — before a cold front cools things off with the mercury topping out in the mid-80s Sunday and Monday.
The cold front also will bring an increased chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Expect the heat and humidity to return on Tuesday.