An expected wet start to Memorial Day weekend will give way to a drier but likely muggy holiday, forecasters say. So, don’t give up on celebrating the unofficial start to summer down the shore just yet.

Friday may to be “a bit of a washout” thanks to a storm that’s making its way to the Philadelphia region from the west, said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. According to the weather service, the storm was set to hit the area in the afternoon, and possibly later in the evening down the shore.

The region is likely to see strong thunderstorms, and much of the Philadelphia metropolitan area has a “slight risk” of severe weather, Lee said. That could mean damaging winds, but forecasters aren’t ruling out the threat of “a brief tornado or two” in some areas.

Precipitation totals may hover around an inch or so for most of the region, but could approach two to three inches in some areas. According to the weather service, eastern Pennsylvania faces the greatest threat of flash flooding, and there is a flood watch in effect from 1 p.m. to midnight.

But as we get to Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — the “true three days of the holiday weekend,” as AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek put it — we’re looking at drier, increasingly nice days to come. Saturday, Dombek said, is the only unsettled day, with the possibility of some showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday, meanwhile, looks dry with low humidity, and pleasantly warm both in Philadelphia and down the shore — a “terrific late spring day for any outdoor plans,” according to the National Weather Service. But, Dombek said, there is one possible fly in the ointment.

“There may be some clouds around,” Dombek said. “Overall, it’s not a bad day.”

On Memorial Day itself, forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny day with an increase in temperature that could just about hit 90 degrees in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Down the shore, though, temperatures throughout the weekend aren’t likely to break into the 80s, Dombek said.

The rest of the weekend, temperatures in Philadelphia will range from the upper 70s to the low or mid-80s, and look to be a more mild at the shore due to cooler water temperatures. Monday brings the biggest temperature difference, with Philly potentially being up to 15 degrees warmer than the shore.

Beachgoers, meanwhile, should be aware that there is a high risk of rip currents due to storms and choppy waters at New Jersey beaches on Friday and Saturday. But “for the better beach days” later in the weekend, as Lee put it, there’s a lower level of risk.

Overall, whether you’re at home or down the shore, you likely can expect a dry, sunny, and warm Memorial Day. That’s a far cry from 2021, when Memorial Day weekend brought low, almost autumnal temperatures, as well as close to an inch of rain in Philadelphia.

In that sense, despite a potentially rough start, we’re getting pretty lucky this year. Memorial Day is the most prone to bad weather of the big summer holidays, Dombek said. Typically, Labor Day has the nicest weather.

“At least the back half of the weekend can probably be salvaged,” said Lee.