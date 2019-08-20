There’s no denying it — the dog days of summer are here.
Tuesday marked yet another hot, steamy, and generally uncomfortable day, and Wednesday’s temperatures are also expected to climb into the low 90s, with some oppressive humidity making it feel more like 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Philadelphia region.
While the forecast is mostly cloudy, keep an umbrella handy all week — there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon.
“It’s going to be kind of hit or miss,” said Dean Iovino, a meteorologist with the weather service in Mount Holly.
The severe storms that swept through the region Monday caused some spotty wind damage, heavy rain, and even some reports of hail in Philadelphia and into Burlington and Camden Counties, Iovino said.
The storms caused a tree to topple onto a car in South Jersey, while a vehicle caught fire in North Philadelphia following a lightning strike, according to 6ABC. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J., closed early Monday because of the storms, NJ.com reported.
Later this week, consider trading the air-conditioning for open windows before heading to bed. The low on Friday is expected to reach the low 60s.
“Once we get to the weekend, we’ll be in good shape,” Iovino said.