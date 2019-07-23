A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Philadelphia region Monday, knocking down trees, cutting off power to thousands and disrupting mass transit.
Here’s the latest of what you need to know
PATCO: High Speed Line trains are not operating out of the Ashland and Lindenwold stations, the last two stops at the eastern end of the commuter railroad due to downed trees and power lines. Trains will run as locals between Woodcrest and 15/16th & Locust. A shuttle bus that is running every 20-30 minutes is taking riders from Lindenwold and Ashland to the Woodcrest Station. Parking lots at Woodcrest are near capacity and riders are being advised to go to Haddonfield or Ferry Avenue. It is the second time in a month that the weather has severely disrupted service on the line. On June 20, flooding at stations and on tracks from overnight downpours paralyzed the High Speed Line for the day.
NJ Transit: Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Philadelphia due to the same downed tree problem affecting PATCO. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being accepted by NJ Transit buses. The Princeton Branch (Dinky) service is suspended due to downed trees and flooding. River Line is suspended in Camden between Walter Rand Transit Center and the Entertainment Center due to flooding. Signal problems also are causing significant delays on the River Line.
SEPTA: Some Regional Rail trains are running late. Route 101 trolley service is operating with shuttle buses between Woodland Avenue and Media due to downed overhead wires. Delays are expected.
As of 8 a.m., area utilities reported 78,000 customers were without power.
PECO: 24,000, more than half in Bucks County.
PSEG: 54,000 with 31,000 of them in Burlington County.
Atlantic City Electric: 425.
A number of accidents have been reported on slippery roadways, including a multi vehicle crash on I-95 northbound between Cottman Avenue/Rhawn Street Exit and Academy Road/Linden Avenue Exit.
A number of roads also are closed due to flooding or downed.
In Cherry Hill, police report Brace Road is closed between Route 70 and Kresson Road because numerous trees and power lines are down.
The severe storms have passed out to sea. Skies remain cloudy and there’s a chance of showers during the day. The high in Philadelphia is expected to be a welcome 76 degrees.
Skies will clear overnight and it will be partly sunny with a high around 83 on Wednesday.