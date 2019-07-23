PATCO: High Speed Line trains are not operating out of the Ashland and Lindenwold stations, the last two stops at the eastern end of the commuter railroad due to downed trees and power lines. Trains will run as locals between Woodcrest and 15/16th & Locust. A shuttle bus that is running every 20-30 minutes is taking riders from Lindenwold and Ashland to the Woodcrest Station. Parking lots at Woodcrest are near capacity and riders are being advised to go to Haddonfield or Ferry Avenue. It is the second time in a month that the weather has severely disrupted service on the line. On June 20, flooding at stations and on tracks from overnight downpours paralyzed the High Speed Line for the day.