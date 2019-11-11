The high temperature for Tuesday is expected to be 49 degrees in Philadelphia. But that will occur about 3 o’clock in the morning and after that a cold front with an accompanying arctic air mass will send temperatures plunging into the low 20s and could bring to some snow to the area.
This will stand in sharp contrast to today, when the forecast calls for a high of 61 under partly sunny skies.
Come tonight into Tuesday, there’s chance of showers followed by rain and then a mix of rain and snow around noon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
“Precipitation will begin as rain everywhere but will likely transition to a rain-snow mix or potentially (mainly north and west of the I-95 corridor) all snow …” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
Little or no accumulation is expected.
All day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, the temperatures will fall.
“Low temperatures on Tuesday night are expected to favor the teens and lower 20s,” the NWS said. “Wind chill values early on Wednesday morning are anticipated to fall a bit below zero in the elevated terrain of the Poconos and far northern New Jersey and they should range from 5 to 15 in much of the rest of our region.”
A slight warm-up will begin after daylight Wednesday, with a high of 33 under sunny skies expected in the afternoon. After another trip into the 20s overnight, temperatures will rise to a high of about 43 Thursday and 50 on Friday, within the normal range for this time of year.