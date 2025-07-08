Chesco is getting hit again as the Philly region is under a severe storm watch

Chester County, including the same area that was inundated on Monday with as much as 4 inches of rain, was under severe-thunderstorm and flood warnings late Tuesday afternoon.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has posted a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Philadelphia region, in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

The storm center said wind gusts could approach 60 mph. In addition, a flood watch is up for the entire region until 10 p.m.

The storminess is being ignited by an ponderous front that has been moving with all the speed of a sunning turtle, and forecasters say it could pester the region the rest of the week.

However, on Monday, the storms were as random as they were ferocious, and it was unclear how widespread the rains would be Tuesday. .

Rains on Monday doused the Oxford and Parkesburg areas of southwestern Chester County with as much as 4 inches of rain, closing roads and leading to at least one water rescue.

However, officially Philadelphia International Airport recorded only 0.01 inches of rain, and some places actually saw less.

The rains were related to the remnants of what is now the long-gone Chantal, whose exit has done nothing to got into the sweat-mocking water vapor still saturating the atmosphere.

The moisture appeared to rain “itself out,” said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

But in the early going, at least, the Tuesday storms appear to be holding together.