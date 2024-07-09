Showers and thunderstorms from Beryl remnants are expected to end a steamy week in the Philly area

A series of storms is expected to hit the Philadelphia region beginning Wednesday, following the hot and humid conditions the area has been experiencing this week.

Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon will preview heavier storms forecast for Wednesday night as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move northwest of the region, said Sarah Johnson, a meteorologist at National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler past Wednesday than earlier in the week, but it will remain relatively humid.

The biggest concern could be heavy rain from the storms that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday night and again on Thursday night. The highest risk is along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor.

Storms could also cause heavy rain that leads to flash flooding on Friday and Saturday, with the highest risks in parts of Delmarva and southern New Jersey.

In the Philadelphia metro area, localized flash flooding is possible from Wednesday through Friday. The expected amounted of rainfall each day is between less than a tenth of an inch to a half inch.

There’s a low risk of wind and hail.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to have temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s and won’t call for a heat advisory, putting an end to the hot spell that’s resulted in six days of 90-plus temperatures as of Tuesday.

The storms shouldn’t cause a complete washout, however, said Johnson. There will still be periods of dry conditions from Wednesday until Saturday. There is a likelihood that mornings and early afternoons will stay dry.

“If people have outdoor plans at this point, it’s a good idea to just make sure they have a way to stay up to date on the latest forecast... and make adjustments as needed,” Johnson said.