Flash flooding and severe storms are possible in the Philly region Thursday

The scorching heat and stifling humidity that has blanketed the Philadelphia region this week is expected to finally abate Friday. But that relief comes at a price.

Namely, severe storms forecast to hit the area starting Thursday afternoon, bringing potentially damaging winds, possibly significant flash flooding, and localized rainfall that could fall in amounts as high as seven inches. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire area running from 2 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

The Philadelphia area could start seeing some storm activity around 3 p.m., possibly through midnight, said Nick Guzzo, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

“It’s going to be a long period” of storm activity, Guzzo said.

The weather service expects a slight chance of scattered severe thunderstorms for much of the Philadelphia area, with the main threat coming from wind. The region, however, is under a moderate flash flood risk, meaning numerous flash floods are likely — the second-highest risk level on the weather service’s scale.

In general, weather service meteorologists expect 1 to 3 inches of rain to fall in the region, though more could come down in some spots, and rainfall rates could reach 2 inches an hour. Such high rainfall amounts, the weather service noted in a forecast Thursday, could lead to flooding in areas with poor drainage, as well as in urbanized areas and small streaks and creeks.

However, localized rain amounts of 5 to 7 inches or more could fall in some areas, Guzzo said. It was not immediately clear where higher rainfall totals could occur, so Guzzo suggested keeping an eye out for warnings and alerts as the storms draw closer.

“Flooding is the big concern today,” Guzzo said.

In New Jersey, acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties, warning residents that such extreme weather could have dire impacts like landslides and flooded roadways.

“Residents should remain off the roads and indoors unless absolutely necessary,” Way said in a statement.

Guzzo made a similar recommendation, advising that motorists, if they have to be on the road, should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways — advice that the weather service summarizes as “turn around, don’t drown.”

The threat of storms and flooding comes amid a slow-moving cold front traveling into the region, which is also expected to have the effect of putting at least a temporary stop to the high heat and humidity that has plagued the Philadelphia area in recent days. The change in temperature is forecast to be a drastic one, dropping us into the sub-80-degree range Friday — a far cry from Tuesday’s high of 98. Showers are possible, with chances standing at about 40%, Guzzo said.

That cooler weather is expected to last through the weekend, with highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Conditions, the weather service said in a forecast, are likely to be “pleasant and dry.”