A major lacquering isn’t expected, nor are widespread power outages, but a prolonged period of freezing rain and sleet is likely to put parts of the region on ice late Thursday night and Friday morning.

In a month that has had trouble deciding in which season it belonged, the temperature reached 70 degrees Wednesday, normal for a May 1, and Thursday afternoon it is forecast to be 30 to 35 degrees colder. Even for a month that is traditionally volatile, February 2022 has been extraordinary.

Late Wednesday, the National Weather Service was holding off on issuing any advisories for the immediate Philadelphia area, said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist in the Mount Holly office, although it had posted a winter-storm warning for Berks and Lehigh Counties.

However, icing could become an issue on the roads, at least in Philly’s neighboring counties, where an eight-to-10-hour period of sleet and freezing rain was expected.

While paved surfaces have been cooked by temperatures well above normal this month, they were about to get a chilling. Readings were forecast to fall into the 20s early Thursday outside the city and not get out of the 30s during the day. After nightfall, the roads could be coated with a layer of sleet before the precipitation mutates to freezing rain that would continue until about daybreak Friday, he said.

It’s at least possible the precipitation could start as a “burst of snow,” said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

Ice accruals of about 0.1 to 0.2 inches were forecast for Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties, and up to 0.1 inches in Philly, Delaware County, and adjacent South Jersey. Those would qualify as “advisory” levels, Staarmann said.

The fact that a significant portion of the ice would fall as sleet would argue against mass power outages, he said. Those tiny ice rocks bounce off wires and tree branches, as opposed to rain that freezes on contact and forms dangerous, weighty layers of ice.

It remained uncertain just how quickly the icing would yield to liquid rain come Friday morning as temperatures are expected to creep above freezing and into the 40s in the afternoon. “It will be a pretty slow transition south to north,” Staarmann said.

The storm system is a complex one. It is forecast to approach the Ohio Valley and then spawn a secondary low somewhere near New Jersey, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, some of the cold air pouring into the region behind a front that came through Wednesday will remain “dammed” at the surface east of the Appalachians, holding its ground against approaching warm air.

The region will be under a rather unappealing atmospheric parfait with different temperatures at different levels, with the air warmer aloft, thus the wintry mix.

When the freezing layer is thick enough, raindrops freeze on the way down and become sleet. If that layer is thin, the rain won’t freeze until it reaches the surface. In terms of driving and potential power outages, freezing rain is far more dangerous.

Once the mess clears out, no more precipitation is expected for the next several days and conditions could feature something completely different from the rest of the month — a run of seasonally appropriate temperatures.

Assuming the temperature forecast is reasonably accurate, Thursday will mark the fifth time this month that high temperatures will have been 20 degrees different from those of the previous day. In the 1,730 months of record-keeping dating to 1874, that has occurred only nine times.

Staff writer Aseem Shukla contributed to this article.

