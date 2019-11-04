Time to start thinking about winter.
Not only did the temperature fall to below freezing in parts of the Philadelphia area Monday morning, the National Weather Service used the S-word for the first time since the autumn equinox.
Now of course, things could change between now and then, but the weather service says there’s a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.
“… A lot of attention is focused on this period as the next system has the potential to bring the first snow to portions of our region, mostly well north and west of the fall line,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion, referring to where the coastal plain (think South Jersey) gives way to the land that begins the long and gradual rise toward the Appalachians (think Roxborough).
But that chance comes with a fair amount of uncertainty as competing atmospheric forces could make or break the forecast. It is, once again, a time will tell sort of thing.
And any snow that falls will not linger as the projected high for Friday is in the mid-40s.
In the meantime, the weather service says, “mostly tranquil conditions are expected” leading up to Thursday night.
For the record, the earliest measurable snowfall in the Philadelphia area occurred on Oct. 10, 1979, when a record, 2.1 inches fell on still leafy trees, snapping branches and taking down power lines.