March has a well-earned reputation, but the data argue for February being the most volatile weather month of the year in the Philadelphia region, and it evidently is going to press its case over the next several days.

The forecasts for the Philadelphia region have a somewhat surreal quality — continued spring tease, mixed with a snow threat that might even touch off panic candy shopping come Saturday, on a day when temperatures are going to make a run at 60 degrees.

Sunday will be dramatically colder in the wake of an Arctic front, and forecasters say it is possible that the region could wake up to a Valentine’s Day snow cover Monday.

Was the groundhog on to something when predicting six more weeks of winter?

Winterphobes, relax, says Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at the government’s Climate Prediction Center. The center has the odds strongly favoring above-normal temperatures through Feb. 23, and when the accounts are settled, he said, the month should end up having been warmer than normal, he said.

Not that normality is the norm for the shortest month of the year.

About February

On Feb. 9, 1934, the official temperature in Philadelphia fell to 11 below zero — that’s Fahrenheit — the lowest reading ever in the city. Four years earlier, on Feb. 25, it had gone up to 79. That would be 90 degrees of separation, something that not even March could match. March’s all-time high is 87 degrees, the low, 5.

February is Philadelphia’s snowiest month on average as the upper air has chilled to winter maturity and Atlantic sea-surface temperatures remain cool.

The temperature contrasts that drive storms can be quite potent in February as the sun is rapidly gaining wattage, and by the end of the month will be three times as strong as it was at the winter solstice, with days lengthening by an hour and five minutes from the first to the 28th.

About this winter

On the weekend that it is hosting the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles area is enduring a brutal heat wave, and temperatures on Sunday are forecast to approach 90, near record levels. (Don’t worry about the poor players, they’ll be playing in a climate-controlled stadium.)

Meanwhile, the weather around here — temperatures near freezing, and possibly with snow falling — should be ideal for eating and other indoor activities.

Philly and Los Angeles do share something in common as it turns out — an impressive weather system.

High pressure, or heavier air, centered near the West Coast is positioned to drive warm, offshore winds toward Southern California. That high to varying degrees has been dominating the winter, said Gottschalck.

Wind circulates clockwise around high centers. Thus, “on the east side ... storms come tumbling down from British Columbia and the Northwest,” said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., and that has delivered sequences of wintry weather to the Plains and the East.

In a year in which conditions in the North Atlantic have been unfavorable for snow in the East, and the polar vortex has been mostly absent, the Philadelphia region still has had its share of winter since Jan. 1, and some areas not far to the north, south, east, and west have had even more of it.

Coming up

The latest warm spell got off to a precocious start Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the mid-50s, well above what was forecast. Highs the next two days are due to head back to the 50s, and approach 60 on Saturday ahead of that rather powerful Arctic front.

“It’s going to have a lot of energy with it,” said Walker. The front is projected to spawn a coastal storm. Meanwhile, temperatures will cool rapidly and won’t get past the mid-30s Sunday. Some snow is possible Sunday into Sunday night.

And as has often been the case this winter, the European and American models were split, with the latter showing a possibly significant snowfall, and the European leaving it mostly to the fish, said Walker. Any resolution might have to wait until the weekend.

“A lot of the energy that would go into it is still way out over the far north Pacific, areas where we don’t have a lot of observations,” Jonathan O’Brien, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly Office, said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll be watching it.”