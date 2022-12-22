The weather outside is frightful in the Philadelphia metro Thursday. Between the sleet and wind gusts expected in the evening, the Santa inflatables have a rough 24 hours ahead of them.

Philly started getting rain Thursday morning, while freezing rain and glimpses of snow were reported in Chester, Montgomery, and Berks Counties.

Joe DeSilva, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Mount Holly, said those suburban counties, as well as Bucks County and the Poconos, have winter weather advisories in place due to freezing rain and sleet.

De Silva said the advisories in suburban counties are set to expire by early Thursday afternoon as warmer temperatures turn sleet into rain. But the Philly area will have a flood watch in effect that is to remain in place until Friday morning. The region could get up to two inches of rain.

East and south winds are expected to start to pick up at sundown Thursday, said DiSilva. Folks in the Philly region can expect sustained winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

“We are expecting a weak squall line to come through [Friday] afternoon where gusts can be isolated higher up to 60 [miles per hour],” said DiSilva. “So any loose articles outside may be blown around a bit, if not tied down.”

Philly’s Jersey Shore neighbors can expect minor flooding. A coastal flooding advisory is in effect through Friday morning’s high tide — just in time for the flash freeze expected to sweep through the region.

DiSilva said the cold front will bring Friday’s highs in the upper 40s and low 50s to well below freezing.

The weekend forecast hasn’t changed much in recent days. Saturday highs are expected to be in the low 20s, with Sunday only slightly warmer as highs inch toward the mid 20s.

Because of the threat the dangerously low temperatures bring to the homeless population, Montgomery and Camden Counties have issued Code Blue declarations. Residents are advised to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well as on elderly neighbors. Pets should spend limited time outdoors.

People in need of shelter can call 211 in Montco, which is also the Code Blue emergency hotline number in Camden.

In Camden County, the Code Blue begins 7 p.m. Friday and runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday. The code resumes Tuesday evening and ends the next morning.

In Montgomery County the code begins Friday at 11 a.m. and ends Tuesday at 10 a.m.