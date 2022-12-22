Philadelphia School District students’ scheduled in-person school day Friday has shifted to virtual as windy, freezing temperatures move in.

“Due to the inclement weather that is expected to impact the Philadelphia area, all School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative buildings will be closed tomorrow,” a letter to staff and families sent Thursday said.

Though buildings will be closed, “virtual classes with teacher-led instruction will be held for all schools on a normal school schedule.”

Students were directed to log onto their computers at normal time for class.

District offices will also be closed, but the system’s five COVID-19 testing sites will be open.

Though temperatures are hovering in the 40s for now, a flood watch is expected to remain in place through Friday morning, with up to 2 inches of rain predicted. Winds should begin to pick up this evening, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour Friday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Friday and stay in the 20s through Sunday.

After Friday’s virtual day, Philadelphia schools and district offices will be closed through Jan. 3.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and Kendra McDow, the district’s chief medical officer, had already called for all students and staff to mask for 10 days after winter break in an effort to minimize the post-holiday spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Students and staff must mask through Jan. 13.