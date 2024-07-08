A week of high temperatures is upcoming in Philly, with heat indexes potentially over 100

After one of the warmest Junes in Philadelphia history, hot weather is forecast to continue over the next week, with a heat advisory in effect and potential heat indexes reaching above 100.

A heat index is used to describe the “feel like temperature” or “apparent temperature,” said Ray Kruzdlo, a senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. The forecast actual high temperatures are 96 degrees for Monday, 97 on Tuesday, and 94 on Wednesday, though it will likely feel warmer.

The heat index could reach as high as 104, according to the National Weather Service’s heat advisory, which began on 10 a.m. Monday and will continue until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The advisory could be extended if needed, Kruzdlo said.

“When you get this warm and your body is not used to it, it could be detrimental to your health,” Kruzdlo said.

In similar nature, the forecast UV index on Monday is 10 out of 11, and a nine on Tuesday and Wednesday, which are categorized as “very high” according to the National Weather Service. The weather service advises people to stay inside if possible and take extra precautions like wearing light clothing and sunscreen when outdoors and limiting outdoor activity.

The week is also expected to be a muggy one. Humidity will likely increase throughout the week, with potential drizzles expected throughout Monday and potential thunderstorms starting as early as Wednesday, peaking on Friday, and scattering through Saturday. The midweek thunderstorms are due to Hurricane Beryl remnants, according to Amanda Lee, a meteorologist for the weather service office in Mount Holly.

A relief in temperature is expected on Friday, but Saturday is again expected to reach as high as 90, with heat persisting into next week.

When is a heat advisory issued in Philadelphia?

Heat advisories are issued differently throughout the country. A place like Florida wouldn’t have a heat advisory for the weather Philly’s experiencing, as “they’re more acclimated to it,” according to Kruzdlo. But during July in Philadelphia, the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly will put out an heat advisory if heat indexes breach triple digits.

How is a heat advisory different than a heat wave?

A heat wave is another term used differently throughout the country. In the Philadelphia region, the definition is loose, but oftentimes the National Weather Service will consider it is a heat wave when temperatures are above 90 for at least three consecutive days, according to Kruzdlo.