After four days of shirt-soaking heat, the region evidently is about to experience some soaking rains. And forecasters say showers could linger into the July Fourth weekend.

The National Weather Service has the entire region under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning for rain totals up to three inches. Some of that might come in a hurry: Amounts of two inches in an hour are “quite possible,” it said.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has the region under a “marginal risk” for severe storms, those with winds approaching 60 mph. John Feerick, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., said he would not rule out an “isolated” tornado: “There’s a lot of juice in the atmosphere.”

We’ve noticed. The squeezing mechanism in this case would be an approaching front that is going to rout the heat wave and set up a rather coolish start to the July Fourth weekend.

Wednesday qualified as the hottest day of the season to date, with the temperature reaching 97 officially at Philadelphia International Airport, the highest since July 3, 2020.

» READ MORE: The longest days of longest season: What to know about the summer solstice

It likely would have been higher if not for all the humidity that diverted some of the sun’s heating energy but drove the heat index to as high as 106.

No heat-related deaths have been recorded this week in Philadelphia, but the Public Health Department reported Wednesday that two had occurred earlier — one on June 21 and another on June 8. No details of the fatalities were available.

By Friday, this hot spell will be in retreat, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s, or about 10 degrees below normal, with similar readings Saturday, and lingering showers possible.

Feerick said the heat also is sliding away from the Pacific Northwest, after the temperature hit 107 on Monday in Seattle, beating the record for the date by a full 16 degrees. While the central United States has been an oasis, the nation has been bookended by blistering temperatures.

» READ MORE: Philly’s summer temps have risen 3 degrees since 1970 — and nights have gotten even warmer

Around here, it should warm modestly on Independence Day, with highs around 80 and maybe a “pop up” shower, said Feerick. Monday should be absolutely gorgeous: dry and highs well into the 80s.

Another pulse of heat, albeit not as ferocious as this one, is due next week.

“It’s summer,” said Feerick. “Get used to it.”