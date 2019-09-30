Summer just won’t let go in Philadelphia.
For Wednesday, the second day of October, the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 92 degrees. That’s 20 degrees above normal and would break the record for the date of 87 degrees, which was set in 2002.
It also would mark the 30th day this year that the city has experienced a daytime high of 90 degrees or more.
Tuesday’s projected high of 82 degrees will be 10 degrees above normal.
The latest date for a 90-degree day in Philadelphia is Oct. 10 and that happened in 1939, according to records kept by the Pennsylvania state climatologist.
Paul Fitzsimmons, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Philadelphia-area office in Mount Holly, said Wednesday’s expected heat is due to a high pressure system off the coast drawing in warmer air from the Southwest.
“It’s not that unusual,” he said.
For Monday, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 73 degrees and an overnight low of about 57.
It is expected to be partly sunny Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday.
Things begin to return to normal Wednesday night, when clouds move in and there’s a chance of showers through Thursday night.
The daytime high for Thursday is expected to be around 77 degrees.
There is no precipitation in the forecast Friday through Sunday and the daytime highs are expected to be in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Overnight lows also are expected to return to normal, meaning you’ll be able to sleep with a window open.