More rounds of showers were pestering the region Saturday, and the National Weather Service advised that some of them into the evening could come with gusts to 45 mph, hail, and lightning.

It’s possible that a shower might even make it to the South Philly stadium complex, where the Phillies are hosting the Oakland A’s in the second game of the season, but don’t worry about a rainout, said Joe Curtis, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

The threat is associated with a sprawling upper-level disturbance that has been affecting much of the East, he said. It has been a source of torment for the golfers in Augusta, Ga., which is hosting the PGA Masters Tournament. Winds there gusted past 25 mph Saturday afternoon, and temperatures were in the low 50s: The normal high in Augusta April 9 is 76.

It’s made quite an impression around here this week.

If grass-cutting is part of your spring ritual, this would be an excellent time to reacquaint with the lawn mower.

Those surprisingly vigorous rains that set off some minor flooding Thursday night into Friday not only significantly eased a rain deficit that had been building for six months, they are going to have a lingering effect on the Philadelphia region’s landscape.

“We’ll start to see more greenery coming up in the next week or two,” said Curtis.

The vegetation already appears to be off to a promising start, and by absorbing some of that rainfall, its appetite for water likely was a factor in sparing the region more significant flooding Thursday into early Friday, he said.

“There were some impressive totals,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Amounts of 2.5 to close to 3 inches were common in Philadelphia’s neighboring Pennsylvania counties, where rainfall inched above normal for the 90-day period that ended Friday.

Philly, where about as much rain fell, was within a sprinkle of normal.

Amounts on the Jersey side were a tad less, but for the week, totals were more than double normal, according to the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center in State College. In the five Pennsylvania counties, they were about three and half times the long-term averages.

Ironically, the U.S. Drought Monitor had the entire region labeled “abnormally dry,” with about half of it in “moderate drought” in its weekly update on Thursday.

That could change next week.