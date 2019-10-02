If you haven’t heard already, it’s going to be very hot and humid in Philadelphia today.
How hot? Say around 93 degrees. You can expect the burner to be on high around 3 p.m.
Not only is the forecast more than 20 degrees above normal, it will easily break the record high for the date of 87 degrees set in 2002.
It will also be the 35th day this year that Philadelphia recorded a temperature of 90 degrees or more. And will the first time since 1941 that the city has recorded a 90-degree day in October, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies will be partly sunny, giving way to clouds and possible showers in the evening.
The cool down will begin overnight, with the mercury expected to fall to 60 degrees by 8 a.m. Thursday.
For the record, the latest 90-degree reading in Philadelphia occurred on Oct. 10, 1939.
At the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, the high is expected to be around 91 degrees, but going into the water is not advised, especially since there will be no lifeguards on the beaches. The National Weather Service says there’s a high risk of rip currents from New York to Virginia.
Much-needed rain is likely Thursday, with the daytime high expected to be 63 degrees, a full 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday’s forecast high.
After Thursday, there’s no precipitation in the forecast until Sunday night, when there’s a chance of showers.
Daytime highs are expected to be around 70 degrees Friday, 66 degrees Saturday, and 75 degrees Sunday.