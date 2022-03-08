In the heart of the can’t-make-up-its-mind season, the atmosphere evidently has decided that spring needs to cool its heels.

An insipid-looking snowfall is in the forecast for Wednesday, and that would be an unexceptional event save for the fact that Philadelphia just reached record-high temperature records on back-to-back days. Monday’s high, 77, would have been normal for a May 24.

The snow is due to begin just before daybreak, and if it comes early enough to beat the sun, it could stick on the grasses and car roofs, forecasters say, but given the recent warmth, the paved surfaces have become low-grade hot plates.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything on the roads, especially in Philly, ” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Less than an inch, maybe just a few tenths, was expected in the immediate Philly area, he said.

But as much as 1 to 3 inches could accumulate on unpaved surfaces in elevated areas well north and west of the city, said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. Temperatures decrease with height, and that can make a big difference in March snowfalls when readings are near freezing.

Once the March sun comes up — and it’s potent even behind the clouds — the precipitation likely would be a mix of rain and white rain during the day, Davis said.

Readings will be in the 30s Wednesday, then rebound into the 50s Thursday and Friday, before another storm affects the region on the weekend with rain perhaps mixing with wet snow at the end, followed by another cooling cycle.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook through the equinox, which is coming March 20, strongly favors above-normal temperatures for the region. It cited air-pressure patterns over the North Atlantic that typically coincide with mild weather in the Northeast. That was the case February, when Philadelphia’s average temperature was 3.8 degrees above normal.

However, February also was characterized by an unusual degree of jumpiness. On five occasions, daytime highs were 20 degrees different from what they were the day before. In records dating to the 1870s, under 2% had that many 20-degree swings. And Walker says the swing times are likely to continued

“There still could be some more cold,” he said, “and we’ve seen some decent snow into April.”

Of note, this March 9, 1976, 6.9 inches of snow fell upon Philadelphia — most of it after the sun had retired — the biggest snowfall since February 1967.

On March 5, 1976, the high was 79.