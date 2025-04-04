Thousands without power in Delco after severe storms move through the Philly region

Thousands of people are without power in Delaware County after a brief burst of strong thunderstorms blew through the region Friday morning.

As of 7:45 a.m., about 8,000 PECO customers were without power across the county, according to a spokesperson. PECO crews are working to restore power, but the company didn’t have an estimated time when the repairs would be done.

The severe thunderstorms moved through the region a little before 6 a.m. Friday morning, and reports have centered around down trees and power lines, according to Nick Guzzo, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

The good news is after any lingering storms move off the coast, there will be a bit of a lull until this evening, Guzzo said, where the region could experience an isolated storm or two. The Delaware Valley also avoided the severity of what hit Tennessee and parts of the Midwest, where at least 57 tornados reported have been reported and at least seven people killed.

Expect it to be a cloudy day with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 60s, and most importantly it should be dry as the Phillies face off against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at 6:45 p.m.

“As you progress into the weekend, it’s going to be more on-and-off again showers,” Guzzo said, with Sunday looking warmer but more likely for a washout later in the day.