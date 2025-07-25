Philly sets a temperature record ahead of possible weekend storms

We did it. Unfortunately.

Late Friday afternoon, the mercury at Philadelphia International Airport hit a scorching 98 degrees — beating the all-time record for the hottest temperature there on a July 25. The previous record of 97 degrees was set in 2016.

The heat index at PHL reached as high as a blazing 108 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service. An extreme heat warning and heat advisory were slated to remain in effect in the Philadelphia region until 9 p.m. Friday.

The dangerously hot and humid conditions in the area Friday were also bringing with them instability to the region, resulting in the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms. Zack Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, said potentially damaging storms could hit the Philadelphia area during rush hour.

“There has definitely been some wind damage across Berks County,” Cooper said. “Depending on how well these storms hold together, there will be the potential for damaging winds as it gets closer to the area.”

A number of areas in the region were under a severe thunderstorm warning at one point or another Friday, stretching into the Allentown area and parts of New Jersey. A severe thunderstorm watch, meanwhile, was in effect Friday afternoon for “mainly northern Delaware northward” until 9 p.m., according to the weather service’s forecast.

Saturday will likely bring marginally cooler temperatures in line with seasonal norms, likely in the upper 80s or 90, forecasters say. Saturday is also likely to be drier, but some storms could move in during the afternoon or evening hours, and continue into Sunday

“Tomorrow definitely looks better temperature-wise, no doubt about that,” Cooper said Friday.