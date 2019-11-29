We can expect seasonable weather in Philadelphia Friday and Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in to the 40s, but an approaching low pressure system could make for messy travel for those planning Thanksgiving weekend return trips on Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service says snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday before turning into rain and sleet and then all rain sometime Sunday afternoon.
There should be little or no accumulation of snow and sleet from the storm, the weather service said.
Temperatures will be below freezing Friday night and Saturday night.
The forecast calls for the rain to persist into the start of the work week Monday before clearing overnight.
It should be mostly sunny with a daytime high of around 42 on Tuesday.
Forecaster are tracking a clipper system that is expected to cross the Northeast U.S. on Wednesday, but the weather service says, “it may stay north of our region such that we won`t see much in the way of precipitation with it.”
Stay tuned.