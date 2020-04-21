In a forecast that has become almost as routine — and unwelcome — as coronavirus-related closings, the National Weather Service is warning of the potential for strong thunderstorms with potent winds Tuesday afternoon, and a hard freeze Wednesday morning.
A severe-thunderstorm warning was up for parts the region early in the afternoon, the weather service said, and it has posted a severe-storm watch until 5 p.m.
The storms are being generating by a passing cold front that threatens to chill the region with yet another freeze.
A freeze warning is in effect for the entire region for Wednesday morning, even on the great urban heat island of Philadelphia.
Readings of 32 degrees or lower are rare in late April in the city. The temperature at Philadelphia International Airport hasn’t hit freezing on an April 22 since 1988, and that marked the only official freezing reading on that date in the 20th century.
Strong winds, with gusts up to 30 mph an hour, will drive wind chills into the low and mid-20s overnight.
For late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of showers — meteor showers, that is.
Skies are due to clear after dark, and the Lyrid meteors, perhaps 20 an hour, should be visible from about 10 p.m. on.
