Thunderstorms with tornado-generating potential are headed to Philadelphia in advance of a a windy onslaught that could topple trees and cause power outages.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the region on Friday morning.
The region also is under a high wind advisory for gusts of up to 50 mph coming behind the front generating the thunderstorms.
The weather service is expecting stronger winds at the Shore and has issued a high wind warning for coastal counties for gusts of up to 60 mph.
The weather service says that given the saturated soils, the strong winds could cause some tree damage that would lead to power outages.
Area utilities reported scattered outages affecting 8,000 customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania and 21,000 South Jersey.
While the Philadelphia area contends with stormy spring-like weather in the dead of winter, the Poconos are expecting a wintry mix of precipitation with up to three inches of snow.