The Philadelphia region is about to get a serious preseason shot of summer heat, and while that is not all that unusual, this one could leave a rather impressive legacy.

“It’s looking more likely we’re going to come close to if not breaking records this weekend,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, which was calling for a high Saturday in the upper 90s. That would surpass the standing record, 95 degrees, set in 1934 in the Dust Bowl era.

Sunday’s high also could challenge the all-time high for a May 22 — 96 — set in 1941. But the forecast low of 74 — close to the average high for the day — has a better shot at setting a record, this one for the highest minimum temperature for a May 22. That distinction belongs to the 71 of 1959, and is arguably more notable than whatever happens on Saturday.

Highs of 90 or better this early in the warm seasons aren’t all that unusual, but nights this warm this early would qualify as rare — or at least they used to.

Nighttime warming is one of the more well-documented symptoms of climate change, that’s likely related to urbanization and increased water vapor generated by rising temperatures.

This would mark the third year in the last five that an overnight low failed to fall below 70 on a May 22 or earlier. That happened in only four years between 1951 and 2000.

“It will be uncomfortable for people who don’t have air-conditioning ready to go,” said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., “and for people who don’t have air-conditioning, it’s going to a danger for those folks.”

While the rather suddenness of it all is likely to intensify the discomfort, the weather service is likely to issue some type of heat advisory.

However, heat indexes are unlikely to approach triple digits.

That’s because winds from the Southwest will be importing some dry air from the nation’s desert regions, said Walker. That’s also one reason that temperatures are going to spike so high during the day. When the air is full of water vapor, the sun has to spend some of its energy evaporating it.

However, some humidity will be present, and with some clouds and light winds, conditions in the early morning hours won’t be favorable for heat escaping into space, said the weather service’s Lee.

For those heading for the Shore, it should be more comfortable, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. For the adventurous, surf temperatures are in the mid-50s, about normal for this time of year.

It should be mostly sunny both days, and the government is calling for “very high” ultraviolet index levels during the weekend. The Environmental Protection Agency advises limiting exposure during the peak sunlight hours and wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Overexposure is considered a risk factor for cataracts and skin cancer, the agency advises, and, of course sunburn. Health experts advise against being chary with the sunscreen.

Another option would be to spend time inside, cranking up the air conditioner if it is available, and consuming something that might alleviate concerns about the energy bills.