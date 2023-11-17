For Philly marathon weekend, expect cool temperatures, sunshine, and gusty winds

This marathon weekend brings favorable weather for experienced runners, but some participants and spectators might find it more challenging to stay warm.

As 34,000 people get ready to take over city streets for the Philadelphia half-marathon on Saturday and marathon on Sunday, rain is predicted to gather its clouds for a possible short appearance Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, Friday evening’s precipitation has a 15% chance of carrying into Saturday morning.

But worry not. Meteorologist Amanda Lee said the rain should be dying out by the time the 13.1-mile half-marathon begins, at 7 a.m.

Even without rain, prepare for cloudy skies, gusty winds — 20 to 25 miles per hour Saturday morning with a spike to 30 mph around the evening — and race-time temperatures in the low 50s that are unlikely to rise much during the day. “That’s around the warmest it’s going to be,” Lee said.

Sunday comes in even colder, with marathon-morning temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s, but less windy and with a 0% chance of rain.

On Sunday, runners will enjoy clear views for the 26.2-mile route with the sun shining upon them. But, don’t let it fool you, even though the day is expected to warm up into the upper 40s, “with the winds being gusty [at 10 to 20 mph] and out of the west it will still feel chilly,” Lee said.

For Ross Martinson, owner of Philadelphia Runner, “It’s as close to a perfect [weather] weekend as we can get for elite athletes.” However, for folks who participate in a less-professional way, “the issue is going to be staying warm before the race,” Martinson said.

According to Philadelphia Marathon race director Kathleen Titus, organizers have a few warming tents but not enough for everyone.

“We advise wearing multiple layers and if they wish to discard any we will pick them up and donate to the Salvation Army,” Titus said.

How to stay comfortable during the races?

Martinson recommends keeping a jacket and pants while waiting for the race to begin. He suggested running with a hat, gloves, and arm warmers if you are not used to the weather or plan to take breaks.

“You can pocket them in your shorts later, but they will help keep you warm especially when the winds pick up a little,” Martinson said.

He also explained that taking breaks or stopping will cause participants to feel colder.

“When you are cold you do tend to tighten up a little bit. Your body is wasting energy” trying to warm up, Martinson said.