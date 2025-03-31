Downpours, winds to 60 mph possible late Monday afternoon and night, threatening the Phils’ home opener

It’s nothing personal, Phillies, this can happen most anywhere in the East or Midwest when a baseball game is scheduled for a March 31.

In what would be the third consecutive year, the weather forecast may force the Phillies to push back their home opener against the Colorado Rockies, with rounds of strong storms likely by late afternoon.

Thunderstorms -- possibly spawning an isolated tornado -- are highly likely said Joe DeSilva, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center sees a 40% chance that storms could reach “severe” criteria -- that is, winds approaching 60 mph.

Although the trees aren’t yet weighted down with leaves, some power outages are possible, and the region might even get its first flood watch in a long time.

What time will the storms start?

The storms are expected to come in two batches, said DeSlliva, with the first one, between 2 and 4 p.m., more likely to affect areas north of the city.

Then a line of storms is due to crash through the region “late in the afternoon into the evening,” he said, with the likeliest timing for the stronger storms sometime after 6 p.m.

What to expect

“We’re definitely expecting at least some thunder around,” said DeSilva, which, of course, means lightning. Some of the storms may generate winds strong enough to take down trees and power lines, the weather service says.

Trees are still in the early stages of leaf-out, and branches still are sparse enough to let the winds sail through, but “at least some thunderstorms may be strong enough to cause instances of wind damage, such as downed trees and power lines,” the weather service said.

DeSilva said he noticed driving to work Monday morning that leaves were beginning to unfold, but “we might be fortunate that there isn’t enough growth yet” to enhance the power outage threat.

Downpours are possible, with rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches.

The flooding threat

Stream and river levels remain on the low side as drought advisories continue throughout the region, but “flash flooding could lead to road closures, especially in poor drainage areas,” the weather service says.

The highest probabilities for localized flooding would be from 8 p.m. to midnight, it said.

The Phillies vs. the weather

The Phillies last played a home opener on the original scheduled date in 2022.

In 2023, rains pushed the game back to the open date that Major League Baseball wisely schedules for those first home series of the season.

Last year, the Phillies preemptively postponed the opener the day before the game, scheduled for April 7, because of a threat of showers. As it turned out, April 7 was a beautiful day for baseball.

The timing of showers can be notoriously elusive, forecasters say, but ‘tis the season.

While the remnants of winter and the advancing spring engage in their annual titanic battles over our heads, the atmosphere obviously has bigger concerns than baseball.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.