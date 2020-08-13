Winds gusted to 60 mph, three or four inches of rain fell in torrents, trees and wires came down, roads were flooded and closed. In short, Wednesday was just another August day in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020.
“It’s been horrible,” said Joe Miketta, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. So this might not be the time to mention that more showers are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening, but there it is.
At least no flood watches have been posted for Thursday — yet. But the region remains encased in a steamy air mass and parked under a storm-agitating frontal boundary. “That’s the problem,” Miketta said. “It just doesn’t go anywhere.”
Wednesday’s heavy rains were less widespread and more capricious than those of last week, and appeared to favor a corridor from Chester County into South Jersey, where the highest amounts were measured. Deptford Township, Gloucester County, weighed in with 4.33 inches, and Chatsworth, Burlington County, with 4.
Several water rescues were executed in Maple Shade, Burlington County, where flooding closed a portion of Route 73.
Across the river, the totals were less impressive, with the 2.53 inches measured near Rittenhouse Square the highest amount. Philadelphia was a tale of three cities, with a mere 0.01 of an inch reported at Northeast Philadelphia Airport and 1.44 inches officially at Philadelphia International Airport.
The strongest recorded wind gusts, 60 mph, were in Chester and Montgomery Counties, and the weather service reported numerous downed trees and wires on both sides of the river.
Miketta said Thursday’s storms would be “maybe not quite as bad.”
Just since Aug. 4, the day of Isaias, Philadelphia has had over seven inches of rain, and some places are in double figures.
Personally, Miketta said, he wouldn’t mind a little less of it. This time of the year, the mowers usually go on vacation. But this has been a bumper month for lawn growth, particularly the leafy crabgrass harvest.
“Now I can’t keep up with it,” he said. “I have to keep cutting it.”