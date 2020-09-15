The Philadelphia region is getting a taste of October in September, and meteorologists say that is due in part to the historic wildfires out West.
Strong jet stream winds from the west-northwest in the upper atmosphere have exported smoke from the fires — blamed for killing at least 35 people — across the continent, and we are getting our share.
Ordinarily, with the center of fair-weather high pressure nearby, the skies should be profoundly blue; instead the smoke has bleached the color out of the skies and veiled them with a sun-dimming milky haze.
“You don’t know whether to call it cloudy or sunny," said Dave Bowers, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc, adding that the smoke has made it as far south as Kentucky and northern Virginia. The hourly observations from Philadelphia International Airport read “mostly cloudy.”
And the veil evidently is having a direct affect on temperatures.
“It will be cooler than what had been expected,” said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
Temperatures had been forecast to climb into to the low 70s Tuesday, but by early afternoon it was in the mid 60s at the airport, normal for mid-October.
Of course, the wildfire fallout locally doesn’t compare to the horrors that some residents of California, Washington, and Oregon, where unprecedented numbers of “megafires” — defined as those burning 100,000 acrres or more — have raged.
The airborne plumes should have little or no affect on surface air quality around here, Robertson said, and sky conditions should improve this week.
The smoke “should begin to dissipate as early as [Wednesday],” he said, as winds aloft shift to the west-southwest. But it might not disappear completely until a strong cold front presses southward from Canada and brooms away the haze, said Bowers.
Smoke permitting, temperatures on Wednesday should climb to near the normal of 78, but that approaching cold front might lure some moisture from Sally, which is inundating the Gulf Coast, and showers are possible by Thursday night.
Locally, that has meant a dimmed sun that is shaving a few degrees off the temperature, says the National Weather Service.