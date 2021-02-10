The National Weather Service is calling for up to three inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning and has posted a winter weather advisory for all but Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
But with everything subject to change these days, the weather service says it’s possible that those counties also will join the party should the forecast snow line continue to creep northward.
In its morning discussion, it noted a “subtle northward trend” in where the computer models were distributing the snow.
This is not a particularly potent storm and precipitation amounts should be on the paltry side, and snow totals could depend on whether the flakes are more like popcorn than the kernels. But the weather service sees a general two to three inches, with temperatures below freezing while it’s snowing.
Already, 16.7 inches of snow has been measured officially at Philadelphia International Airport this season, about 55 times what fell in the winter of 2019-20. That might soon grow to 60 times.
The forecasts calls for an outside shot at more light snow Thursday night or early Friday, and a more significant storm is likely to affect the region during the weekend with a wintry assortment of snow and ice.
And, yes, more snow is possible early next week.
In the meantime about the only thing to count on is that the forecasts are going to keep changing as the region is not far from the battleground between Arctic air oozing southward and the warmth that sooner or later is going to push northward.
The days are getting longer, the birds are chirpier, but it looks like it’s going to take a little while.
