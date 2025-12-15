How much snow fell near you, mapped

The Philadelphia region’s first snowfall of the season ended up having quite a March-like quality.

Totals generally ranged from 4 to 8 inches, but the snow literally was so heavy that the average shoveler may have had a hard time discerning the difference.

“When I was shoveling my car out, it felt rough,” said Michael Silva, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. Silva lives in Mount Laurel, where an unofficial 7 inches was reported.

The snow was so weighty because it had a high liquid content, the result of temperatures close to the freezing mark, as so often happens in March. The borderline temperatures also would help explain the range in accumulations, he said.

The snow glommed onto the trees, weighing down branches. In fact it took down a branch outside the Mount Holly office that damaged a federal car (sorry, taxpayers).

The highest amounts, just over 8 inches, were recorded in Chester and Bucks Counties.

Officially, at Philadelphia International Airport, where temperatures didn’t get below freezing until midmorning Sunday, 4.2 inches was measured.

By contrast, Boston has measured only 3.1 inches so far.

Here are the snowfall totals posted by the weather service as of 10 a.m. Monday.