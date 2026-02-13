Philly’s snowpack reaches a 65-year milestone, and here’s when it finally may disappear

You may not have noticed, but that endless snowpack has developed a slow leak — in this case historically slow.

Its endurance continues to climb the charts among the snowpacks of yesteryear — and in at least one way may well be unprecedented in the period of record dating to the late 19th century.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, officially at Philadelphia International Airport, three inches of the snowy and icy remnants of what fell up the region on Jan. 25 had survived.

That made this the most-enduring snowpack of at least three inches in 65 years, said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, the office’s climate specialist.

That one, which lasted from Jan. 20 to Feb. 14, 1961, was replenished by multiple significant snowfalls, as did others at the top of the endurance list; the 2026 version basically was one and done after 9.3 inches had been measured at the airport.

This one — and it still has its sparkle where it hasn’t mutated into frozen sludge — even has bested the snow cover attending the 44 inches that accumulated in a six-day period in February 2010, when at least four inches survived for 17 days.

The latest batch was at four inches for 18 days, good for fourth place all-time.

Not that it hasn’t had some aesthetic benefits. It can be like light therapy in the morning, and a spectacular screen for the tree shadows. It has beautifully entombed all that unfinished yard work.

But it’s also been a royal pain throughout the region and begged the question: when it will go away?

When will bare ground emerge in the Philly region?

A farewell tour is likely next week as a snow threat for the holiday weekend remains a remote one, with accumulations only between “wet flakes” and “a dusting” possible, said Staarmann.

And you might keep an eye on Tuesday for a melt watch. Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing Monday morning, and then stay above 32, even at night, through the workweek.

Highs are expected in the 40s Saturday through Monday, and then 50 or better the next three days.

More significantly for melting, the air will become noticeably more moist on Tuesday, and that should accelerate the melting. Your skin might even notice the difference.

Why has the snowpack been so enduring in Philly?

Since the precipitation ended on Jan. 25, the air has been remarkably dry, an underrated factor in the persistence of the ground cover, along with what happened after the snow stopped that day.

After more than seven inches of snow had fallen, it was topped with several hours of accumulating sleet.

Those miniature ice balls turned out to be a mighty additive: Ice may be way slower to accumulate, but it is also way slower to melt, giving the snowpack staying power.

“If we hadn’t had this much sleet, we might have some evidence of it, but it wouldn’t be this deep, or persistent,” said Staarmann.

The Arctic freeze that followed and the consistently arid air have been the ideal preservatives.

Moist air, an efficient melter, has been absent.

When enough invisible water vapor comes in contact with snow and ice, it condenses and gives off latent heat that can liquefy the pack in a hurry.

After Philadelphia’s record 30.7-inch snowfall of Jan. 7-8, 1996, it was a moisture surge 11 days after the snow stopped that had a whole lot to with erasing the snowpack even before the modest rains that followed, recalled David Robinson, the longtime New Jersey state climatologist.

The melt set off disruptive flooding, but even though rain is in the forecast for midweek, anything resembling a repeat is unlikely this time around.

Is that all there is for the winter of 2024-25?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center on Friday had odds favoring above-normal temperatures through Feb. 23, followed by a possible cool down.

Regarding any potential for snow, “We still have a few weeks left of opportunities,” said Staarmann.

As long as computers are operating, snow chances will never die.

However, the February sun is getting stronger by the day and lasting longer. If it does snow again, it’s a near certainty that it won’t match this one for staying power.