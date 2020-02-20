Reports of school closings began rolling in Wednesday in eastern North Carolina, just like actually used to happen around here in some winters.
By Friday morning, some places on the Outer Banks could surpass Philadelphia for seasonal snowfall in the weird winter of 2019-20.
“We’re taking it very seriously,” said Michael Lee, a South Jersey native and a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morehead City, N.C.
Winter storm warnings were up for areas way more accustomed to hurricane scares.
Lee said the storm even could dust the Outer Banks with a coating to an inch of snow as rain changes to snow Friday morning. The official Philadelphia total for the season stands at 0.3 inches, and not counting. Nothing is brewing out there.
New Bern, on the mainland west of Cape Hatteras, could get up to 4 inches, with amounts of 6 to 10 possible well to the north Thursday night into Friday, the weather service said.
The snowmaking coastal low pressure system is forecast to interact with the warm Gulf Stream waters off the coast and blow up.
Winds circulated counterclockwise around low centers, and the north winds to the west of the center are going to draw in some of the cold air that is briefly chilling the snow-parched Philadelphia region.
Assume it’s tapping into the cold air supply we’re experiencing up here.
Lee said on Thursday, North Carolina was a state divided. “Half the people are excited, and half are frustrated. Some people move here to get out of the snow.”
Maybe they should move back to Philly.