Snow — not much — may affect Thursday afternoon commute in Philly

It won’t quite match the record 10.2 inches that transformed Norfolk, Va., into a winter wonderland on Wednesday, but Philly has a shot at something on the order of 0.2 inches of snow Thursday afternoon into the evening.

While you can hold the plows and shovels, given the fact that paved surfaces have been chilled this week and snow showers could fall during the mid-afternoon into the early evening, they may have some impacts on the peak late-day commuting period.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too big,” said Paul Fitzsimmons, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. He figures less than an inch.

“I don’t think we’re going to see snow squalls” — short-term mini-blizzards — but the showers “could be little bit husky at times,” he added.

The snow would be associated with a “vigorous” system in the upper atmosphere, he said, and it’s not going to rival what happened happened in coastal southeastern Virginia.

The 10.2 inches measured officially in Norfolk smashed the standing record for a Feb. 19, which had been 0.6 inches.

Philly, meanwhile, continues to dig out of a “snow hole,” with just 8.0 inches for the season at Philadelphia International Airport, less than half of normal. It is the only official weather station in the I-95 corridor from Virginia to Maine that hasn’t reached double figures in snow totals for the winter of 2024-25.

That is unlikely to change by the end of the month, which also would mark the end of the meteorological winter.

A warming trend is due to start Friday, with temperatures likely reaching 50 degrees early next week, and no precipitation in sight.

One footnote (or inch-note): Should PHL does get something measurable Thursday, it would at long last pass New Orleans, which also reports 8.0 for the season.