Philly’s first measurable snow of the season is looking likely during the weekend

Philadelphia is expected to experience its first measurable snow of the season during the weekend, and the city and other parts of the region are getting flake-sighting appetizers Thursday morning.

Snow showers were breaking out in the Reading area and in parts of Chester County at midmorning, and even Philadelphia International Airport, where winds have gusted past 30 mph, was reporting its third “trace” of the year.

The renegade flakes were flying from lake-effect snows, said Bill Deger, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

Those strong winds, up to 40 mph, where due to continue into Thursday night, with temperatures holding steady in the 30s.

The National Weather Service warned that snow squalls — those short-lived mini-blizzards that reduce visibility — are possible well north and west of the region. But it isn’t out of he question that a squall occurs somewhere in the Philly area, said Patrick O’Hara, meteorologist in the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

A more significant snow event — at least by recent local standards — is forecast to get underway in the early morning hours of Sunday.

It should be over well before the kickoff of the Eagles’ 1 p.m. game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field, where the players and fans will get to enjoy temperatures in the upper 20s and winds gusting to 30 mph.

And this time, that holiday least-favorite, the “wintry mix,” wouldn’t be in the mix

It may reach 40 degrees during the day Saturday in Philly, but an Arctic chill is poised to keep temperatures below freezing both Sunday and Monday.

How much snow for Philly?

AccuWeather Inc. is calling for 1 to 3 inches. “We think that’s a good range,” said Deger.

If the storm is a quick-mover, expect the inch. If it slows down and ripens a bit, it could be as much as three, he said.

The weather service’s early guess is that about 2 inches could fall in the region, and it is confident that something ruler-worthy will happen, listing an 82% likelihood of at least 0.1 inches.

One cautionary note: It’s only Thursday.

What time would the snow start during the weekend?

It is likely to start around 1 a.m. Sunday and end not long after daybreak, with only an outside chance that it persists until noon, forecasters say.

Temperatures throughout the day aren’t expected to get past 30, with wind chills in the teens.

It may feel even colder if the Eagles lose to the lowly Raiders.