In a rather abrupt reversal, the forecasts now are calling for accumulating snow on Sunday, perhaps four-plus inches around Philadelphia, starting in the early morning hours and continuing into the afternoon.
Given the volatility of the recent computer-model outputs, the National Weather Service is being understandably cautious and by noon had not yet decided whether to post a winter-storm watch, said Valerie Meola, a meteorologist at the Mount Holly Office.
But the weather service has bumped up the snow probability to 80% for Sunday in Philadelphia, with the potential for up four inches, and that estimate could go higher.
As dramatic as the weather has been this week in the region, the computers have had an even a wilder time. On Monday, some models were suggesting a potentially mammoth coastal storm. By Wednesday, the projected snowstorm had turned to partly cloudy.
Early Thursday, they were seeing a chance for a drive-by brush of snow, and that obviously changed by Friday. The computers appear to be exhibiting more caprice than the atmosphere, itself.
“That seems to be the tale of the winter,” said Meola. “It’s frustrating for meteorologists.”
What’s going on? “There could be less data getting into the models,” she said.
The coronavirus might be a factor. Aircraft are important sources of upper-air data, and meteorologists around the globe have speculated that the decrease in air traffic resulting from the pandemic have also reduced the observations that are fed into computer models.
Although it would be difficult to tease out the effects, that hypothesis certainly is plausible, Meola said.
Whatever the reasons, for now the forecast is calling for more snow Sunday.
Subject to change.