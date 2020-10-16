After a nasty Friday, frost advisories could pop up around here during the weekend. But forecasters say the chill won’t be a harbinger: The returns from the early-voting among the major weather services strongly favor a mild winter in Philadelphia, the East, and much of the country.
Joining the bandwagon on Thursday was the government’s Climate Prediction Center, which confined the likelihood of below-normal temperatures to the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Plains.
That might be heartening for a majority of the nation’s energy consumers in an uncertain economy, but echoing winter-sports enthusiasts and other partisans of snow, the folks at ski.com called it “unfortunate news.”
What might be more disconcerting for winter-sports enthusiasts and other partisans of snow is that the government’s forecast has such strong support from the private sector. On Wednesday, The Weather Channel weighed in with a similar outlook, as did AccuWeather Inc. last month.
What’s going on in the tropical Pacific is driving about 75% of the government’s outlook, said Mike Halpert, the climate center’s chief seasonal forecaster.
Sea-surface temperatures over thousands of miles of the tropical Pacific have been below normal, or in the La Niña state, and that cooling trend has picked up some steam. As of Monday they were about 2 degrees Fahrenheit below normal in the key La Niña measuring region.
That would put it in the “moderate” range, and although it’s impossible to say for certain where it goes from here, Halpert said a U.S. model wants to cool it all the way to the “strong” phase.
During La Niña winters, the upper-air west-east jet-stream winds, which form at the boundaries of warm and cold air, tend to howl well to the north of the Mid-Atlantic region and repel Arctic air from spilling southward.
La Niña also can coincide with higher pressure, or storm-repelling heavier air, in the Southeast. That tends to make it warmer around here and chokes off potential coastal storms, something like the one that was due to bring the region an inch of rain into Friday night.
Behind the storm temperatures are due to tumble into the upper 30s and low 40s, and the National Weather Service says it might have to post some frost alerts in the region.
The Weather Channel has every winter month with above-normal temperatures in the East, including January. “What is typically the coldest month could be quite mild for a large part of the eastern two-thirds of the nation,” said Todd Crawford, the channel’s seasonal forecaster.
AccuWeather’s Paul Pastelok agreed: “There could be a significant January thaw."
He said that Philly’s best shot at snow likely would come in December before the pattern takes hold. That said, he thinks the seasonal snow total would be about half or possibly less than the 22.6-inch average.
Snowfall has been wildly variable during the 21 La Niña winters dating to 1950. Notable on the snow-deprivation list would be the 4.0 inches in 2011-12 and the 6.3 inches in the winter of 2007-08.
If La Niña were the only variable, this business would be a whole lot easier. However, Halpert points out that no feature in the atmosphere works in a vacuum.
The course of the winter around here is also governed by pressure patterns in the North Atlantic that aren’t predictable beyond a week or 10 days, and these days, who could call anything predictable?
He also points out that the government’s outlooks are “probabilistic," which means by definition sometimes they have to be wrong.
Said Halpert, “I’m afraid that’s true.”