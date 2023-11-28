Yes, those were snowflakes you saw Tuesday morning in Philly. Forecasters were surprised too

The National Weather Service has confirmed that those who saw snowflakes outside windows on Tuesday morning were not hallucinating.

That really was a snow shower that ambushed the Philly area shortly after 8 a.m., and a rather vigorous one at that, coating cars and unpaved surfaces, with drifts reported up to a whole centimeter.

And it was a surprise even to the meteorologists.

Philly recorded its first official “trace” of the season, and 0.3 inches was measured in Chester County.

The triggering mechanism was a strong upper-level system moving through the region, however the snow-shower activity was expected to occur well to the north of Philly, said Alex Staarman, meteorologist at the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

“We weren’t necessarily forecasting that kind of intensity of snow showers that far south,” he said.

“It’s definitely fairly intense.”

But as that old song suggested, that’s all there is. “That will be pretty much it,” said Staarman.

The highlight of the next two days will be January-like cold with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. The city’s Office of Homeless Services declared a “code blue” emergency on Monday night that likely will remain in effect through at least Wednesday.

However the chill will be short-lived. It will be followed by a warm-up, rain, moderate temperatures, and a continuation of the region’s record snow-deprivation streak. It’s been 668 days since an inch of snow has fallen upon Philly.