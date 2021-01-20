No need to shelter in place, but a line of wind-incited snow squalls is crossing the region, briefly reducing visibilities and whitening the ground in some areas.
Late in the morning the squalls were swirling in the western suburbs and moving toward the city and into South Jersey.
It is entirely possible that the city will experience its first official “trace” of the month at the official observation station at Philadelphia International Airport.
The random flakes that fell Monday and Tuesday somehow eluded the official observers.
The squalls — blizzards without attention spans that last about as long as the average meteor — are being set off by a cold front that is generating potent winds with gusts up to 35 mph.
Any snow will be short-lived and should melt quickly. The rest of the week looks dry and moderately cold.
Snow is possible early next week, forecasters say.