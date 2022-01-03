The first snowstorm of 2022 is expected to drop several inches of snow across the region on Monday, with some parts of Philadelphia seeing up to three inches and southern reaches of New Jersey seeing as much as a foot.

Snow is expected to fall for most of the day.

Here’s what you need to know.

» READ MORE: As much as 3 inches of snow in Philly, as storm picks up overnight

Where is the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning?

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southeastern Pennsylvania and portions of central and southern New Jersey until 4 p.m. Much of South Jersey is under a winter storm warning.

How much snow will fall?

Snow is expected to fall at a rate of about two inches per hour, according the National Weather Service.

Will there be coastal flooding?

A coastal flood warning was issued for portions of Atlantic, Cape May, and Sussex Counties in New Jersey, with coastal flooding expected during high tide on both Monday and Tuesday mornings.