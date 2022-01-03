Earlier snowfall predictions for the first measurable snowfall in almost a year went up slightly, as as much as 3 inches of snow is expected in some parts of Philadelphia on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for Southeastern Pennsylvania, where as much as 3 inches of snowfall is expected, said meteorologist Patrick O’Hara on Monday morning. Previous forecasts had an expected 1 to 2 inches of snow falling.

“It picked up a little last night,” said O’Hara.

Around 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected in the northern part of Philadelphia, said O’Hara. Two to 3 inches of snow is expected in areas in Philadelphia that are closer to the Shore -- such as Cape May and Atlantic City are expecting as much as12 inches of snow is expected.

The snow will fall for most of the day, said O’Hara, waning as the sun starts to set. Wind across the region is expected to pick up throughout the day, leading to a potential for lower visibility for the commute, he said.

In South Jersey, where a winter storm warning was issued, snow forecasts ranged from 4 to 6 inches near the Delaware River, in places like Cherry Hill and Camden, to anywhere from 6 to 12 inches in the far southern reaches of the Garden State, in Cape May and Atlantic City.

On Sunday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a virtual briefing that he would issue a state of emergency for the counties expected to be most affected, including Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, Cumberland, and Cape May.

A coastal flood warning has also been issued for parts of Atlantic, Cape May, and Sussex Counties.

The first flakes of snow had begun to blanket parts of the region as of Monday morning. The National Weather Service’s reported snow at their Mount Holly office.

In Atlantic County, in Ventnor, a thin cape of snow crept toward the water along the beach, as snow was seen blowing across the shore.