After a sequence of springlike days that even a snow lover could endure, the region is likely to get a period of snow Sunday, followed by a frigid Valentine’s Day that will feature one of the colder afternoons of the season.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for 1 to 3 inches of snow, covering all but Upper Bucks and Montgomery Counties

“It looks like a lot of 1- to 2-inch amounts,” said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. But he said a band of 2 to 3 inches of snow could set up somewhere, perhaps near the I-95 corridor.

But winter-phobes, fear not; spring isn’t quite over yet, and temperatures might make a run at a record high Thursday.

After the second consecutive day of 60-degree readings, cold air was due to pour into the region in the wake of a cold front that has moved through the area. A weak storm was forecast to develop along the front as temperatures crashed toward freezing early Sunday.

Precipitation, possibly beginning as rain, was expected to overspread the region in the early morning hours and continue until about noon.

Iovino said that a few factors argued persuasively against snow amounts of 3 inches or more, including the fact that it’s been so warm that snow would have trouble sticking in the early going and that snowfall rates won’t be impressive.

And whatever falls might as well not get used to hanging around Philly.

Come Wednesday, readings are heading back to the 50s, said Alan Reppert, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., and will crest past 65 on Thursday, flirting with a record for the date.

No more snow prospects were in sight, and the government’s Climate Prediction Center sees a strong probability of above-normal temperatures through Feb. 26.

Reppert pointed out that it’s getting late, and the sun’s increasing strength would make it ever harder for snow to stick on paved surfaces.

Thus, Sunday’s snow “looks like it could be a fleeting event,” he said.