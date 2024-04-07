Philly’s eclipse forecast isn’t perfect, but has a bright side

Sky conditions Monday afternoon over Philly won’t be perfect during the eclipse, but the sun should be visible and the temperatures ideal for outdoor viewing.

Some high, see-through clouds are expected, and cloudiness is more of a threat to the north and west, said Amanda Lee, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. “It’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on,” she added.

However, she said, “it will be completely dry,”

Said Brian Thompson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., “You’re not dealing with a solid low cloud deck. That’s certainly good news.”

Thompson said the outlook isn’t quite as bright for some areas to the south of the Ohio Valley that are in the U.S. corridor of totality, which extends from San Antonio to Caribou, Maine.

Among areas that he said should be in the clear are northwestern Ohio and northern New England.

If you plan to view the eclipse Monday, be sure to wear eclipse glasses or use some other protective eyewear.