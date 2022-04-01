So much debris was lifted into the air — up to 4,000 feet — that it was captured by radar, and the National Weather Service strongly suspects that what snapped trees and utility poles in Upper Bucks County late Thursday was a tornado.

A forensic team was on its way to the site in Bedminster Township on Friday morning to determine whether it was actually a tornado, said Sarah Johnson, lead forecaster at the weather service’s Mount Holly office.

Whatever it was, it had a “tornadic debris signature” in which the “debris has been lifted high enough that it’s being picked up by radar,” she said. “It’s not a common occurrence.”

» READ MORE: Why tornado numbers are rising around the Philly region

No injuries were reported in what would be the first tornado of the year for the Mount Holly coverage area, which includes the entire Philadelphia region, Delaware, and most of New Jersey.

It was unclear what structural damage might have been caused by uprooted trees or snapped branches, reported just before 10 p.m., she said.

What hit Upper Bucks was spawned by a line of powerful storms that were moving as slowly as SEPTA commuter trains on a stormy night.

It arrived in the Philadelphia region up to three hours behind schedule, she said, as the storms were rippling more from the southwest to the northeast. One computer model appeared to have the timing right, but it was an outlier, and the forecast was based on the model consensus.

That delayed arrival likely had a muting effect on the storms’ potency: Johnson said had they arrived closer to sunset they might have been able to exploit some of the sun’s energy.

The weather service posted only a handful of storm reports, including penny-size hail in Montgomery County and thunderstorm damage in Chester County.

The only tornado warning issued was for the suspected Bucks twister.

» READ MORE: Most tornado warnings turn out to be false alarms

The survey team’s report on whether the winds moved on a straight line or in circles is expected late Friday day.

The investigation is of scientific value: Verifying what radar has captured is important for future forecasting. And, yes, sating the public’s curiosity is a factor.

No atmospheric dramatics are expected on Friday. The forecast calls for just an outside chance of showers.