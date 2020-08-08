An Isaias-spawned tornado Tuesday, with peak winds of 115 mph, traveled 20 miles, from Northeast Philadelphia to Doylestown, the National Weather Service said Friday.
It touched down at 10:50 a.m. and stayed there for about 20 minutes, resulting in six minor injuries and structural damage. It ripped up numerous trees and tossed several cars, the agency said.
In Doylestown, it tossed bleachers at Central Bucks High School West and did substantial damage to the Children’s Village day care center, with no serious injuries reported.
The storm was rated an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale.
The weather service said two other confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday — a waterspout, which is a swirling mass of air and sea mist, in Cape May County and a twister in Kent County, Del. — were EF1s with peak winds of 109 mph and 100 mph, respectively. No injuries were reported.