Delco man rescued from Marcus Hook Creek after getting stuck in a tree

A dramatic video shows emergency crews from Delaware County rescuing a man from a tree stranded in an overflowing Marcus Hook Creek Tuesday night.

Joel Bryant, 20, of Upper Chichester, left his home just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when he got stuck in the rising waters of Marcus Hook Creek as it flooded. Bryant climbed a tree to save himself.

Bryant’s phone battery was at just 2% when he called 911, Delaware County emergency services director Timothy Boyce said at a news conference Wednesday. First responders were able to use geolocation data to determine Bryant’s exact location near Riviera Road and Flora Lane. The county’s Water Rescue Task Force — which was established just six months ago — rescued him within minutes.

“Three minutes these first responders were there because they were ready,” Boyce told CBS3.

Crews tied to a life jacket to a rope to pass it to Bryant before rescuing him on a surfboard, said Aston Fire Department Captain Matthew McCormick, who was part of the rescue. Bryant was hospitalized with minor injuries, but went to work Wednesday, according to his brother James.

Boyce called Bryant’s situation “life-threatening” since he would’ve had no way out without calling for help. Crews from Aston, Chester City, Chester Heights, Middletown Township and Upper Chichester Fire Departments aided in the rescue.

The Tuesday-Wednesday storm caused flooding throughout the Philadelphia region and left more than 300,000 without power. Boyce said Delaware County performed 27 water rescues. Others occurred in Montgomery and Burlington Counties, where floodwaters damaged upwards of 50 homes in Delran.

More rain is forecast for Friday into Saturday, with meteorologists saying strong winds and another regionwide flood watch are likely.

