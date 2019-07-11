After quite a soggy June, Pennsylvania and New Jersey experienced their wettest 12-month periods on record, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
And it appears that the atmosphere isn’t in any hurry to turn off the faucet. Rainfall is running well above normal for July throughout most of the region, and fresh rounds of potent storms are expected Thursday.
Those storms might tap into some of the moisture associated with what is expected to become Hurricane Barry on the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service says.
With the atmosphere “primed” for heavy rain, the weather service issued a flash flood watch starting at 2 p.m. for most of the Philadelphia region, except for the Jersey Shore and deep South Jersey. It will also be uncomfortably humid with a daytime high temperature of 88 in the the city and 85 at the Shore.
This is not a new phenomenon.
Last month was among the 10 wettest Junes on record in Philadelphia — 7.94 inches officially; the record is 10.54 set in 2013 — and statewide was No. 17 in 124 years of record-keeping in Pennsylvania.
The 12-month period that ended last month was the wettest July-June period on record in both states, with about 65 inches averaged out across both the Keystone State and Jersey. Nationally, it was the wettest of all 12-month periods, NCEI said.
Already officially Philadelphia has had about a month’s worth of rain in the first 10 days of July, including a daily record of 2.27 inches on Saturday.
The concern for Thursday is the likelihood of an ultra-juiced atmosphere. The “precipitable water” levels, a key indicator of the heavy-rain potential, could exceed 2 inches, which would be “anomalously high,” said Brian Hurley, senior meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center.
“It’s a very good parameter,” he said, for showing the “potential for the atmosphere to perspire — on you.” That would be similar to the moisture levels over Washington on Monday when rain flooded the White House basement.
All that water vapor would need something to trigger convection, he added.
“You’re primed, but you still need the spark. You can prime the lawn mower, but you need a spark to get it going," he said.
That spark could come in the form of an approaching front.
In its afternoon discussion, the weather service’s Mount Holly office said the region will experience a “large and rapid moisture surge” Thursday associated with an incipient tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Barry and make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Friday.
“So the air mass ahead of this frontal system will have a definite tropical fingerprint to it."